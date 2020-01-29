UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar District Police Held 10 Drug Peddlers, Recovered Drugs, Weapons

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:59 PM

Peshawar District Police held 10 drug peddlers, recovered drugs, weapons

The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 10 drug peddlers during a crackdown and recovered huge cache of arms and drugs from their custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 10 drug peddlers during a crackdown and recovered huge cache of arms and drugs from their custody.

According to police spokesman,SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi on the directives of Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur conducted raids against drug peddlers in jurisdictions of police stations Chamkani and Bhana Mari and arrested 10 drug dealers while confiscating 10 kilograms Hashish and ICE, four rifles, 7 pistols, 3 short guns and 14000 cartridges of different bores.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Muhammad Ali Afridi From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

16 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

31 minutes ago

UAE to support Bahrain’s National Climate Change ..

31 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

31 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

31 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.