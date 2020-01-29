Peshawar District Police held 10 drug peddlers, recovered drugs, weapons

The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 10 drug peddlers during a crackdown and recovered huge cache of arms and drugs from their custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The district police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 10 drug peddlers during a crackdown and recovered huge cache of arms and drugs from their custody.

According to police spokesman,SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi on the directives of Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur conducted raids against drug peddlers in jurisdictions of police stations Chamkani and Bhana Mari and arrested 10 drug dealers while confiscating 10 kilograms Hashish and ICE, four rifles, 7 pistols, 3 short guns and 14000 cartridges of different bores.