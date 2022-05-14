Peshawar divided in five zones to resolve gas issues

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :General Manager (GM) Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Taj Ali Khan said that Peshawar has been divided into five zones to resolve gas related issues in it.

He was talking to City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali during a meeting here on Saturday.

During the meeting, the General Manger was briefed about the problems of low pressure and gas load shedding in the city.

Assuring to address the problem of gas shortages and the process of laying the pipeline, he said the of construction of pipeline was in progress while work on the scheme in other districts would be initiated soon.