Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (PESCO) Issues Power Suspension Schedule For Various Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:01 PM

Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday issued power suspension schedule for various areas of the province due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday issued power suspension schedule for various areas of the province due to maintenance work.

The company's spokesman said that the power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on June 4 and 11 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town 1,2,3, Panian 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, on June 4, from 7AM to 10AM consumers of 132 KV Khwazakhela, Shanglapar, Madyan grid connected feeders will face power shut down as supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Swat Section.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on June 4 and 6 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Express, Bilitang, Gumbat, Kharmatoo feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gumbat Grid Station from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Patyala and Khushal Ghar feeders will face inconveniences.

