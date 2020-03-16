UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company(Pesco) Teams Recover Over Rs3mln Dues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:06 PM

The Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company(Pesco) has intensified drive to prevent power theft and recover outstanding dues against consumers throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Power Supply Company(Pesco) has intensified drive to prevent power theft and recover outstanding dues against consumers throughout the province.

The company's spokesman said that on the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, task forces of Mardan circle conducted operations at various parts and recovered Rs3.679 million from defaulters.

He said that Rs 3.

098 million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs0.395 million from commercial consumers and Rs0.02 million were recovered from Industrial consumers.

He said that the teams also removed 43 direct hooks and 11 meters due to nonpayment of bills, adding 16 tampered meters were replaced and 66 meters were shifted to poles during the drive.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue indiscriminately to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

