Peshawar Electric Supply Compamy issues power suspension schedule for June 24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Compamy (Pesco) on Tuesday issued power suspension schedule for various areas of the province due to maintenance work.

According to schedule, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan-Kulachi Circuit on June 24 from 8AM to 1PM and as result consumers of 132 KV Tank, Kulachi, Darban, Gomalzam and 66 KV Jandola grid connected feeders would face outage.

Similarly on June 24, consumers of 11 KV Nova Synpack, Muree Glass, Hattar 2, Shadi, Suraj Gali feeders will face inconveniences due to power supply suspension from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on 24th June from 7AM to 11AM.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on 24th June from 8AM to 12PM and in its wake consumers of 11 KV T/Ship, Industry, T/Wazir1, Binoor, Domell 3, KGN, Surrani 1, Jando Khel 2, Central Jail feeders would face inconveniences Consumers of 11 KV Umer Abad, Katlang , Hatian, Hari Chand New and Old, Sher Ghar Old and New, Lund Khwar Old and New, Badraga Old and New feeders would face outage on June 24 from 7AM to 11AM as power would remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station.