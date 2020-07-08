Peshawar Electric Supply Company advises people to adopt precautionary measures to avoid electrocution

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has asked the customers to adopt precautionary measures to avoid electrocution during rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has asked the customers to adopt precautionary measures to avoid electrocution during rains.

The company's spokesman urged the customers to properly "earthen" electrical appliances and replace or tape all worn out wires and not to touch electrical appliances or cables with wet hands.

It said that public was also requested to be careful and attentive while using electric water pumps and other electrical appliances.

People should not tie their pets and cattle with the poles and towers.

Usage of metal wires should be avoided for drying of clothes and not to touch the washing machine with wet hands without switching it off.