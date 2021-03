Peshawar Electric Supply Company announces power shutdown schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here Monday announced power shutdown schedule for areas adjacent to Jamrud, Peshawar City, Pabbi and Charsadda grid stations due to maintenance work on transmission lines.

In a statement, power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on 9th,11th, and 13th, March from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad, North West, Kedny Center, RMI, RMT, PIC, and Muhmand Steel feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar City Grid Station on, 9th March from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Gulbahar, Nishterabad, Faqirabad, Sheikhabad, Sethi Town, Hashtnagri, SikandarPura, Zaryab, and Ring Road feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pabbi Grid Station on, 9th and 11th March from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Taro TaruJaba, PSO, Scarp, Akbar Pura, Colony, Tarnab feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tangi Grid Station on, 9th, 18th, 23rd, 30th March from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Umerzai, Sherpao, MirzaDheri, Dhakki, and Charsadda feeders will face inconvenience.