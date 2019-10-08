Peshawar Electric Supply Company announces power shutdown

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids station owing to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids station owing to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV D.I.Khan Transmission Line on October 10 from 09:00am to 03:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV D.I.Khan grid connected feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on October 10 from 10:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Ghazikot, Industrial Estate, City 2, Perhana and Baffa feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Swabi Grid Station on October 9 and 12 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totlai, Nawan Kale, Col Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Palodand, Maniai, Charbagh. Mansabdar, Rural, Zaida, Sheikh Jana, Swabi City, Khadu Khel, Shah Mansoor , Marghuz, Swabi University, Town 1,2, Marghuzar Rurl,Lahore City and Chota Lahore feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Dhobian Grid Station on October 9 and 12 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV New Yar Hussain, Dolat, Dhobian, Tarakai, Sodher, Jamra, Gumbat and Nawa Kale feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Madyan Grid Station on October 9 and 13 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Rahat Kot and Madyan feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Khwaza Khela Grid Station on October 9 and 13 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11Charbagh, Charbagh Express, Bandara, Shin, Khela, Shangla, Shawar, Chuprial, Shawar Express, Dureshkhela and Matta feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Haripur Grid Station on Octobe 9 and 10 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV KTS-I and II, SNK, Panian 2, Town 2, 3 and Swabi feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Hattar Grid Station on October 9 and 12 from 09:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Suraj Gali feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Chakdara Grid Station on October 9 and 12 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ouch and Kotigram feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Timergara Grid Station on October 10 and 13 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Maidan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balambad, Lal Qilla, Tormang, Akhakhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Dushkel, Qazafi, Ghar Shamozai, Gazi Baba, Warsak, DHQ Timergara and Summer Bagh feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Mingora Grid Station on October 10, 12 and 13 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkada, Takhta Band, Sanger, Bandai, Bara Bandai, Saidu Sharif, Saidu Baba, Sinor, Qambar, Marguzar, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, Malam Jaba, Barikot feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Barikot Grid Station on October 10 and 12 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Mayar, Shamozai, Barikot, Musakhel feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132KV Charsadda Grid Station on October 10 and 15 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Gul Abad, Behlola, Turanzai, Prang and Chardadda feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Rajjar Grid Station on October 10 and 15 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Utmanzai, Khanmai, Industrial, New Utmanzai, SheikhAbad, feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would suspend from 132 KV Shabqadar Grid Station on October 10 and 15 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shabqadar Fort, Mirzai and Katozai New feeders would face inconveniences.