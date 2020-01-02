Peshawar Electric Supply Company announces power breakdown schedule

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ) management on Thursday notified detailed power breakdown schedule for Peshawar Dir and Swat districts to be effective from January 4 to January 7 for carrying out maintenance work.

The Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on 4th,6th January from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 7,11,12 feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 4th, 6th January from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Canal Town, Malakandher, Regi, Agriculture, Camplus feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on 4th, 6th January from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dalazak feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 4th,7th January from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Khazana, Takhtabad feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 4th,7th January from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Khazana, KSM, Old Naguman feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Road Grid Station on 4th,6th January from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kharmatoo,Old Gumbat,New Biltang, Kohat Express feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Chakdara-Timergara Transmission Line on 4th, 5th January from 8AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Timergara and Dir grid connected feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on 4th, 7th January from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Timergara Old, Timergara New, Samer Bagh Express, Maindan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balamabad, Lal Qilla, Toormang 2, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Dushkhel, Qazafi, Ghar Shamozai, Gazi Baba feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Timergara Grid Station on 4th, 7th January from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1 feeder and 33 KV Summer Bagh grid connected feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on 4th,5h January from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Takhta Abad, Sanger, Bandai, Barikot, Haji Baba, Bara Bhandai, Saidu Sharif, Shandra, Saidu Baba, Saidu Hospital, Sinor, Qamber, Kabal, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Malam Jaba and Barikot feeders will face inconveniences.Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on 4th,5thJanuary from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Zara Khela, Musakhet feeders will face inconveniences.