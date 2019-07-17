Peshawar Electric Supply Company authorities inaugurates electricity supply from Pajjagi II feeder

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ) authorities Wednesday inaugurated electricity supply from Pajjagi II feeder, fulfilling the long lasting demand of people of the area.

According to a press release issued here, functioning of Pajjagi II feeder was result of four months hard work by SE Peshawar, Samiullah Bangash, XEN Rural Cantt Division, Khalid Khan, SDO and staff of Warsak II Sub-Division.

Speaking on the occasion, PESCO official expressed the hope that dwellers of Pajjagi area will fully cooperating with them and submit their electricity bills on time.

They also requested electricity consumers to avoid use of direct hooks which is not only the loss of company but whole nation.

Locals of the area including Malik Hashim Ali, Sahib Rose, Jamshed Khan, Daud Khan and Jamil Khan thanked PESCO authorities for fulfilling long lasting demand of people of the area.