UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Authorities Inaugurates Electricity Supply From Pajjagi II Feeder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:06 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company authorities inaugurates electricity supply from Pajjagi II feeder

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities Wednesday inaugurated electricity supply from Pajjagi II feeder, fulfilling the long lasting demand of people of the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities Wednesday inaugurated electricity supply from Pajjagi II feeder, fulfilling the long lasting demand of people of the area.

According to a press release issued here, functioning of Pajjagi II feeder was result of four months hard work by SE Peshawar, Samiullah Bangash, XEN Rural Cantt Division, Khalid Khan, SDO and staff of Warsak II Sub-Division.

Speaking on the occasion, PESCO official expressed the hope that dwellers of Pajjagi area will fully cooperating with them and submit their electricity bills on time.

They also requested electricity consumers to avoid use of direct hooks which is not only the loss of company but whole nation.

Locals of the area including Malik Hashim Ali, Sahib Rose, Jamshed Khan, Daud Khan and Jamil Khan thanked PESCO authorities for fulfilling long lasting demand of people of the area.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Jamshed From PESCO

Recent Stories

RTI Act 2013 to ensure transparency, accountabilit ..

10 seconds ago

JSI & USAID upgrades KP Health's Facilities

11 seconds ago

Russia prolongs detention of Ukraine sailors amid ..

13 seconds ago

National Ranking Boys & Girls Badminton Championsh ..

17 seconds ago

Migrant found dead as nearly 300 rescued in Medite ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab University awards PhD degree

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.