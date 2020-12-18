Peshawar Electric Supply Company chief warns strict action over poor performance

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Dr. Muhammad Jabbar Khan Friday directed the officers and officials to do your job with honesty and devotion and provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers warnings strict action over poor performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Dr. Muhammad Jabbar Khan Friday directed the officers and officials to do your job with honesty and devotion and provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers warnings strict action over poor performance.

Presiding over a meeting of PESCO officers here at WAPDA house, he directed the superintending Engineers (SEs) to accelerate drive against power theft and lodge proper 'FIRs" against the culprits.

He directed the Superintending Engineers (SEs) to overcome the line losses, increase the recoveries and facilitate the consumers in resolution of their problem related power supply.

All GM's , DG's, CE's, SE's and other Senior Officers attended the meeting. A comprehensive presentation was arranged and it was explained that PESCO was providing electricity to more than 3.7million consumers through 102 Grid Stations.

It was said that PESCO was a domestic oriented company as more than 85 percent consumers are domestic and only one percent are industrial. More than 77,000 transformers are installed in KP for smooth supply of power to the consumers.

As many as, 1126 feeders of 11 KV are used to provide energy to the public, out of which about 500 feeders are having "0" loadshedding while others have 2 to 16 hours loadshedding according to the losses of the feeders.