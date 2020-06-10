Peshawar Electric Supply Company Hazara-1 recovers Rs 1.24m from defaulters

The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Hazara-1 Circle during crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters Wednesday recovered Rs 1.24 million from defaulters and replaced 45 defective meters

According to PESCO spokesman the task forces carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur and checked 453 meters. 45 defective meters were replaced while 36 meters were set right.

The combing of 11 KV Mandian feeder was also carried out. PESCO warned that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue till elimination of power pilferage.