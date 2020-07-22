Peshawar Electric Supply Company holds online open forum (E.Katchery) for Swat circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday held an online open forum(E.Kacthery) to redress consumers' complaints of Swat Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday held an online open forum(E.Kacthery) to redress consumers' complaints of Swat Circle.

The E.Katchery was held at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar by SE Swat Circle Khalid Khan.

Director General Public Relations Shaukat Afzal and other senior Pesco's Officers were present on this occasion. E.Katchery continued from 10 AM to 1 PM wherein which SE Khalid Khan listened to 21 consumers' complaints including loadshedding, damaged transformers, bills correction, and ordered for the resolving these complaints immediately.