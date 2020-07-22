UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Holds Online Open Forum (E.Katchery) For Swat Circle

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:08 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company holds online open forum (E.Katchery) for Swat circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday held an online open forum(E.Kacthery) to redress consumers' complaints of Swat Circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday held an online open forum(E.Kacthery) to redress consumers' complaints of Swat Circle.

The E.Katchery was held at Crisis Management Cell Wapda House Peshawar by SE Swat Circle Khalid Khan.

Director General Public Relations Shaukat Afzal and other senior Pesco's Officers were present on this occasion. E.Katchery continued from 10 AM to 1 PM wherein which SE Khalid Khan listened to 21 consumers' complaints including loadshedding, damaged transformers, bills correction, and ordered for the resolving these complaints immediately.

Related Topics

Peshawar Swat Company Circle From

Recent Stories

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

11 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

17 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

38 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

38 minutes ago

DIB reports net profit of AED2.1 bn in H1 2020

41 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police register FIR against man who tor ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.