Peshawar Electric Supply Company intensifies drive against power theft

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against defaulters and power pilferage across the province.

The company's spokesperson said that in this regard Task Forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur, replacing 16 defective meters while checking 110 meters.

The team also adjust five meters, the spokesperson said, adding that the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in the larger interest of the nation.