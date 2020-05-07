UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Intensifies Drive Against Power Theft

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:03 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company intensifies drive against power theft

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against defaulters and power pilferage across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against defaulters and power pilferage across the province.

The company's spokesperson said that in this regard Task Forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur, replacing 16 defective meters while checking 110 meters.

The team also adjust five meters, the spokesperson said, adding that the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in the larger interest of the nation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Abbottabad Company Circle Haripur PESCO

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 11th Board of Trustees M ..

6 minutes ago

PM announces to lift lockdown in phases from May 9

8 minutes ago

PTA’s Contributing Efforts to tackle COVID-19

37 minutes ago

Azhar Mahmood and Abdul Razzaq choose Imran Khan a ..

42 minutes ago

Road accidents claim 6 lives, leave 710 others inj ..

51 minutes ago

No time for negative people: Wasim Akram

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.