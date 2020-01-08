Peshawar Electric Supply Company issues power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities have notified power shutdown due to maintenance work in areas of provincial metropolis, Mardan and Nowshera.

According to PESCO, the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House-Peshawar Cantt Transmission Line on January 9 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly additional load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Peshawar University grid station.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on January 8 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Yakatoot, New Hazar Khwani, Chairman Office feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on January 9 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Zaryab Colony, Faqir Abad 2, Nishtir Abad, Islamabad, Sikandar Pura feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on January 9 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dalazak feeders will face inconvenience. Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibagh Grid Station on January 9 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Faqir Abad 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on January 9 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV MM Complex, Saleem Khan, Rashakai, Industrial New, Muhabbat Abad, Industrial Old, Nisatta Road, Ahmad Abad, Gujar Ghari feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on January 8 from 9:00 AM to 3;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, Gujar Gari, Nisatta Road, Charssada Road, PRC, Sheikh Maltoon, Rashakai, Ahmad Abad, City 2, Rural 1, New Toru, Bank Road, Baghe Iram, Nawa Kale, Eid Gah feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on January 8 from 10:00 AM to 3;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rashakai, NMC, Zyarat Kaka Sb, Bara Banda, Kheshki Town, Kheshki Express feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on January 8 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town 2,3, Panian 2 feeders will face.