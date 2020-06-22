UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company Issues Power Suspension Schedule For Various Localities

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company issues power suspension schedule for various localities

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has issued schedule for spending power supply to various localities on June 23 and 25 due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has issued schedule for spending power supply to various localities on June 23 and 25 due to maintenance work.

According the power shut down schedule power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on June 23 and 25 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jail Express feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Peshawar Grid Station on June 23 and 25 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF 2, Warsak Road 2, Shahi Bagh 1 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 23rd and 25th June from 8AM to 2PM and as result consumers of 11 KV Bashir Abad 1 feeders will face outage.

Power supply would remain shut from 132 KV RB Tarbela Grid Station on June 23 and 25 from 8AM to 2PM and consumers of 11 KV Utla feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on June 23 and 25 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gandaf, Mainai, Mohabat Abad, New Industrial, Old Industrial, Nista Road, Charsadda Road, Sheikh Maltoon, Rashakai, City 2, Pohan feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on June 23 and 25 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jan Abad, Pohan , Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on June 23 and 25 June from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Panian 1, Kot 2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC,Mirpur 1, NRTC feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on June 23 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV D.I.Khan 2,3,4,8 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Bannu Grid Station on June 23 from 8AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jando Khel 1, Domel1, 2, T Wazir 2,3, Surrani 2, University, AKD College feeders will face inconveniences.

