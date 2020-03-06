Peshawar Electric Supply Company Khyber Circle Task force removes over 15 direct hooks

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force teams, On the special directives of the Chief Executive, along with Police carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force teams, On the special directives of the Chief Executive, along with Police carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder.

During Operation in Kohat areas, the Pesco teams removed more than 15 direct hooks, and initiated action against them in the respective police stations.

During Checking one span LT conductor was removed used for direct hooks.

The drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue unabated, the CEO Pesco said.PESCO authorities have once again warned electricity stealers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.