Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited notifies power shut down

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited (PESCO) on Monday issued power shut down schedule for various grid stations due to maintenance work on February 4,6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited (PESCO) on Monday issued power shut down schedule for various grid stations due to maintenance work on February 4,6.

The PESCO in a statement said that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVDalazak Grid Station on 4th and 6th February from 9AM to 3PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KV PakhaGhulam, OPF, Gul Abad, Lakhi Star, Wadpaga 1,2, Janah feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 6th February from 9AM to 4PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town 2,3, Panian 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVHaripur Grid Station on 4th February from 9AM to 4PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KVBaldher, Panian 1, Town 1, Kot 2, Chamba, ZebPharma, PIDC, feeders will face inconvenience.Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVHattar Grid Station on 6th February from 9AM to 4PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KVMirpur 1, Rehana 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVSwabi Grid Station on 4th February from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVTotlai, Nawa Kale, GulSher Khan, Bamkhel, Maniai, Char Bagh, Mansoor, Palodand, KhaduKhel, Rural, Zaida, Sheikh Jana, Swabi City feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RB TarbelaGrid Station on 4th February from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVUtla, Gandaf, Manai feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on 6th February from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV TimergaraOld,Timergara New, SamerBagh Express, Maindan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balamabad, LalQilla, Toormang 2, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Dushkhel, Qazafi, GharShamozai, Gazi Baba,Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on 6th February from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Takhta Abad, Sanger, Bandai, Barikot, Haji Baba, Bara Bhandai, Saidu Sharif, Shandra, Saidu Baba, Saidu Hospital, Sinor, Qamber, Kabal, Kabal 1,2,3,4, MalamJaba and Barikot feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on 6th February from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Zara Khela, Musakhet feeders will face inconveniences.