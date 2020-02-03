UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited Notifies Power Shut Down

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 06:11 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited notifies power shut down

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited (PESCO) on Monday issued power shut down schedule for various grid stations due to maintenance work on February 4,6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited (PESCO) on Monday issued power shut down schedule for various grid stations due to maintenance work on February 4,6.

The PESCO in a statement said that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVDalazak Grid Station on 4th and 6th February from 9AM to 3PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KV PakhaGhulam, OPF, Gul Abad, Lakhi Star, Wadpaga 1,2, Janah feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 6th February from 9AM to 4PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town 2,3, Panian 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVHaripur Grid Station on 4th February from 9AM to 4PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KVBaldher, Panian 1, Town 1, Kot 2, Chamba, ZebPharma, PIDC, feeders will face inconvenience.Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVHattar Grid Station on 6th February from 9AM to 4PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KVMirpur 1, Rehana 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVSwabi Grid Station on 4th February from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVTotlai, Nawa Kale, GulSher Khan, Bamkhel, Maniai, Char Bagh, Mansoor, Palodand, KhaduKhel, Rural, Zaida, Sheikh Jana, Swabi City feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RB TarbelaGrid Station on 4th February from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVUtla, Gandaf, Manai feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on 6th February from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV TimergaraOld,Timergara New, SamerBagh Express, Maindan, Timergara Express, Odigram, Balamabad, LalQilla, Toormang 2, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, Dushkhel, Qazafi, GharShamozai, Gazi Baba,Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on 6th February from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Takhta Abad, Sanger, Bandai, Barikot, Haji Baba, Bara Bhandai, Saidu Sharif, Shandra, Saidu Baba, Saidu Hospital, Sinor, Qamber, Kabal, Kabal 1,2,3,4, MalamJaba and Barikot feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on 6th February from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Zara Khela, Musakhet feeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Saidu Haripur Swabi Khal Timergara Barikot Mingora Bagh February From PESCO

Recent Stories

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

46 minutes ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

46 minutes ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

1 hour ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says New Coronavirus Infe ..

few seconds

Meeting on tourism decides to start series of cult ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.