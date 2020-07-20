UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company Mardan Circle Task Forces Remove 20 Direct Hooks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Mardan circle task forces remove 20 direct hooks

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has accelerated drive against illegal use of electricity across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has accelerated drive against illegal use of electricity across the province.

The company's spokesman said in this regard task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub divisions.

During the operation the teams in the areas of Majidabad, Dosara removed 12 direct hooks while in Gojar Ghari sub division, they removed 15 direct hooks and replaced nine defective meters.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately.

