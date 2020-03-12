Peshawar Electric Supply Company nabs 233 power pilferers

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday gearing up campaign against power pilferers in the areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu Circles apprehended a total 233 domestic and commercial connections over power pilferage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday gearing up campaign against power pilferers in the areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu Circles apprehended a total 233 domestic and commercial connections over power pilferage.

PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 146 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

Similarly, 49 commercial and domestic illegal connections were nabbed in the areas of Mardan Circle.

From Bannu Circle 38 domestic and commercial connections were apprehended and removed. PESCO warned to continue drive against direct hooks.