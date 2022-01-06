UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notified Power Suspension

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grids of the province from January 7 to 10 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grids of the province from January 7 to 10 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on January 7 and 10 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rural , Mengora 1, Khawazakhela, Matta, Besham, Daggar 1, Dir , Wari, Thana feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV DI Khan Grid Station on January 8, 10 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Gomal , Muryali 2, QureshiMor, KotlaHabib, Degree College , CRPC feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Noseri Grid Station on January 7 from 10AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Atmukam, Panjkot, Patika, Nosada feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad-AMC Transmission Line on January 8 from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur grid connected 11 KV KotNajibUllah 1,2, Town 1,3,4,5,Kalabat 1,2, Khanpur New, SwabiMera, Panian 1,2, SaraiNaimat Khan, Baldher, Phosphate, ZebPharma, T and T Colony, Chamba Project, Judicial Complex Haripur, PIDC, SwabiMera 2, 132 KV KholianBala grid connected 11 KV City , Kokal, Town, Mirpur 2, Indursrial 1, KholianBala, Jabri, 132 KV Abbottabad grid connected 11 KV Bagnotar, Link, Cantt, Thandiyani, SDA, PMA, Sherwan, Town , Chona Crush Plant, NawaSheher, Rawalkot, CMH,132 KV Havelian grid connected 11 KV Industrial, POF 1,2,CAD. INF Bridge, Town feeders would face inconvenience.

