Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies posting of five SEs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified posting and transfers of Superintending Engineers (SEs), BPS-19 in public interest.

According to a notification, Sami Ullah Bangash has been posted as SE Hazara 2 Circle Mansehra, Shah Ras Khan as SE Bannu Circle, Asif Jan Marwat as SE Peshawar Circle Peshawar, Nadeem Afridi as SE Swabi Circle and Gohar Rehman has been posted as SE Mardan Circle.

Chief Executive PESCO directed the above officers to work with zeal, spirit and must discharge their duties with devotion and honesty so that the consumers' problems could be redressed.