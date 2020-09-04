UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:22 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from different grid station owing to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from different grid station owing to unavoidable maintenance work.

The power Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Breaker on September 7 from 7AM to 7PM, resultantly consumers of11KV Manki Sharif, MES, GE Army, AC Colony, RA Bazar, Feroz Sons, UOT, Auxiliry feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on September 7 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Tank City 1, Gul Imam, Sabir Abad, Mulazai-I feeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Army Company Nowshera Tank September From PESCO

Recent Stories

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

40 minutes ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

1 hour ago

PESCO task force recovers Rs 0.9mln, lodge FIRs ag ..

3 minutes ago

Target set to vaccine 3.8 million livestock in Sin ..

3 minutes ago

UK Ready to Impose Sanctions for Human Rights Abus ..

3 minutes ago

Southgate aiming to bring Maguire back into Englan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.