Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from different grid station owing to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from different grid station owing to unavoidable maintenance work.

The power Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera Industrial Breaker on September 7 from 7AM to 7PM, resultantly consumers of11KV Manki Sharif, MES, GE Army, AC Colony, RA Bazar, Feroz Sons, UOT, Auxiliry feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tank Grid Station on September 7 from 9AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Tank City 1, Gul Imam, Sabir Abad, Mulazai-I feeders will face inconveniences.