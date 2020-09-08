Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on 9 th September from 8:30 a.am.to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11KV NMC, Bara Banda, Khashki Express, Mardan Industrial , Rashaki, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Compani Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabul River, Old Bara Banda, Kheshaki T/Well feeders will face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on 9 th September from 8:30 a.am.to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11KV NMC, Bara Banda, Khashki Express, Mardan Industrial , Rashaki, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Compani Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabul River, Old Bara Banda, Kheshaki T/Well feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on September 9 from 7 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Panian 1, Kot 2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC, Phosphate feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khaolian Bala Grid Station on September 9 from 8 am to 2 pm resultantly, consumers of 11KV City Havelian, Town Havelian, Kokal, Industria 1, Kholian, Jabri feeders will face inconveniences.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on September 9 from 8 am to 2 pm resultantly, consumers of 11KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Zara Khela, Musa Khel, New Abakhel, feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on September 9 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly, consumers of 11KV Samar Bagh, Old Mayar, New Mayar, Gosam, Old Timergara and New, Balambat, Shamoshi Khan, Dush Khela, Odigram, Tormang 2, Lal Qila, Aka Khel, Maidan, Manyal, , Warsak, DHQ Timergara feeders will face inconveniences.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sarai Dagar Bunir Grid Station on September 9 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Ashazai, Salarzai, Elam, Karakar, Gokand, Irrigation, Dewana Baba, Pir Baba, Daggar DHQ Hospital feeders will face inconveniences. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Daraban Grid Station on September 9 from 9 am to 3 pm resultantly, consumers of 11KV Daraban, Gandi, Urmer, Darazanda and Darandaza-2 will face inconvenience.