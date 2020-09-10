Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension schedule

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PECO) Wednesday notified power suspension schedule from various grid stations of the province on September 10 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PECO) Wednesday notified power suspension schedule from various grid stations of the province on September 10 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on September 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Khazana, KSM, Old Naguman, New Naguman, Takhta Band, feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra City Grid Station on September 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11KV Rashaki feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on September 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, Sheikh Maltoon, Bank Road, City 2, Gujar Ghari, Nisata Road, Charsadda Road, Ahmad Abad, Rurl 1, New Toru, Bagh e Iram, New Toru, Eid Ghah, Manga, Mirwas, Canal Road, Pakistan Chaowk, Pohan, Jan Abad feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hatar Grid Station on September 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11KV Nova Synpack, Muree Road, Hattar 2, Shadi, Suraj Gali 1 ,2, feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on September 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11KV Nawa Kale, Col Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Mainiri, Char Bagh, Mansabdar, Palo Dhand, Khadu Khel, Shah Mansoor, Rural, Zaida, Shakh Jana, Swabi City, Lahore City feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 33 KV Thakot �Pattan Transmission Line on September 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., resultantly consumers of 33 KV Thakot grid connected 11 KV Thakot and Besham feeders and 33 KV Pattan connected 11 KV Dubair and Dassu feeders will face inconveniences.