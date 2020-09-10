Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power shutdown

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities here Thursday notified power shutdown in various areas due to necessary maintenance work

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on September 12 and 13 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT, and PIC feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from132 KV Jamrud Grid Station September 12 and 14 from 08:00 am to 02:00 pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad, and Ceil wood feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on September 12 and 13 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad Surgical feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on September 13 from 08:00am to 01:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pak Medical Center, Bashirabad, Karim Pura, Dabgari, Qissa Khwani, New Allied Ward, LRH, Radio Pak, Govt House, and Kohati Gate feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV RB Tarbela Grid Station on September 13 and 20 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Ulta, Gandaf, and Mainai feeders would face inconveniences, Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV Tangi Grid Station on September 12 and 15 from 07:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Umarzai, Ziam, Mirza Dher, Sherpao, and Dhaki feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132KV Hatar Grid Station on September 13 from 08:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Solve Teck, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Hadeed, Neelam Steel, National Steel, Rehmat Steel, Capital Steel, Muree Road, and Suraj Gali feeders would face inconveniences.