Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on September 15 and 17 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial Naguman, Haryana 1, Daud Zai 1,2, Khazana, KSM , Old Naguman, New Naguman, Takht Abad feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh-Shabqadar Transmission Line on September 15 from 9 am to 1 pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shabqadar, Tangi, Charsadda grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on September 15 and 17 from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sarband, Shahab Khail, Shiekhan feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on September 15 and 17 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai Bala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2, PAF Express , Kohat Road , Wazir Bagh feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on September 15 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town 1,2,3, Panian 2, Nova Synpack, Muree Glass feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Murree Road Abbottabad Grid Station on September 15 and 19 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Cantt, Town, Link, City Havelian, Town Havelaian, Industrial, Kholian, Jabri feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from. 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on September 15 and 17 from 8 am to 2 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, New Industrial and Old, Nisata Road, Saleem Khan, Carsadda Road, Sheikh Maltoon, Ahmad Abad, City 2, Gujar Garih, Jan Abad, Pohan, Pakistan Chowk , Canal Road, Manga, Mirwas, New Toru, Bank Road, Baghe Iram, feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Chakdara-Temergara Transmission Line on September 15 from 8 am to 1 pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Timergara, Drush, Jutilisht, and 66 KV Bajaur grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.