Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations on September 19 and 20 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations on September 19 and 20 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on September 19 and 20 from 8AM to 2PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,3,4,5, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, P.I.C feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad 7 Grid Station on September 19 and 20 from 8AM to 2PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad Surgical feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Muzaffarabad-Rampura Transmission Line on September 19 from 9AM to 5PM, as a result consumers of 132 Kv Mansehra grid connected 11 KV Attar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV SwabiGrid Station on September 19 from 9AM to 12PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Punj Pir, shah Mansoor, Rural, Charbagh, feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on September 19 from 12PM to 3PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Sheikh Jana, Zaida, Swabi University feeders will face inconveniences.

