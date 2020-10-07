Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension from Oct 7 to 31

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from October 7 to 31 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from October 7 to 31 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on October 7, 13, 17, 21, 27, 29 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Gul Abad, Old Hayabad, Taj Abad, New KTH will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on October 7, 10, 13, 17, 21, 24 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Town , Link, Cantt, PMA, Sherwan will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on October 7, 15, 21, 26, 29 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2 Swabi Mera, Town 1,2,3, Panian 2. SNK, Judicial Complex , New Khanpur, Baldher will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on October 7, 12, 15, 19, 22, 27, 31from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rural 1, New Toru, Bank Road, Bagh e Iram, Eidgah, Manga, Rashakai Industrial will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshehra Cantt Grid Station on October 7, 13, 15, 19, 21, 27, 29 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ziarat Kaka Shahib, Company Bagh, Industrial Resalpur, Tehsil Road, Pir Sabaq, Kabal River will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on October 7, 13, 15, 19, 21, 27, 29 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Old Bara Banda, Resalpur City, Khashki will face in conveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on October 7, 8, 19, 20, 22, 28, 29 from 7AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mangora 1,2,3,4, Takhta Band, Bhandai, Gulkadra, Saidu Sharif, Saidu Baba, Barikot, Saidu Hospital, Qamber,Kabal 1,2,3,4 Gogdara,Malamjaba, Barikot 2, Shamozai will face in conveniences.