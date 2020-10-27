Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power shutdown for October 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power shutdown from various grid stations on October due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on October 28 from 09:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Tehkal Payan, Bashirabad feeders will face in conveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on October 28 from 09:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Palosi 1,2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Rehaman Baba Grid Station on October 28 from 09:00am to 12:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV BeriBagh feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar City Grid Station on October 28 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Sikanddar Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV ShahiBagh Grid Station on October 28 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Nishat 2, ICF 1, New Haryana, Haryana 2, Khazana, Daudzai 2, Naguman 1,2 will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Dalazak Grid Station on October 28 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Dalazak, Gulbela 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on October 28 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Abaseen feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on October 28 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Colony, Kochian feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66 KVBannu-KhurramGhari Grid Station on October 28 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 66KV Kurram Ghari, Power House 1,2 grid connected 11KV feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Shabqadar Grid Station on October 28 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Behloolkhel, Ambadher, Moran Kor feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132KV KheazaKhela Grid Station on October 28 from 09:00am to 02:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Drush Khel, Matta, Express Chagharbagh, Khwazakhela, Shangla, Baldher feeders will face inconveniences.