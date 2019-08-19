UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Monday notified power suspension from various grid stations from August 20 till August 28 from various grids station owing to unavoidable maintenance work.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on August 20, 22, 24, 28 from 8 am to 1 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Islamia College, Tehkal, commercial 2, University Town, KTH feeder will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Transmission Line on August 22, 23, 24, 25 from 7 am to 7 pm, resultantly during this period additional loadshedding will be carried out from 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Tank, Kulachi, Daraban, Jhandola, Wana and 66 KV Wana.

