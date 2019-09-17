UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:07 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids stations of the province owing to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids stations of the province owing to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi BaghGrid Station on September 21, 23, 25, 28 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Old Naguman, New Khazana,, KSMfeeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on September 21, 23, 25, 28 from 8AM to 2PM due to which consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Khazana, Takhtaband feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly, the electricity supply from 132 KV Hari PurGrid Station would remained switched off on September 18, 21, 23 from 9AM to 4PM, thus causing inconvenience for consumers of 11 KV Town 1,2, S/Nemat Khan feeders.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on September 18 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain off from 66 KV Haripur Grid Station on September 21, 23, 28 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Balaanfeeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply from 132 KV Kholian Havellian Grid Station would remained suspended on September 18 from 10AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rehana 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Electricity supply from 132 KV Darban Grid Station would remained shut on September 19 from 9AM to 15PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Draban, Darazinda 1, Gandi Umer Khanfeeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Haripur Bagh September From PESCO

Recent Stories

Kainat and Aliya lead PCB Blasters to thrilling on ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan ranked 4th on population growth: Spectato ..

4 minutes ago

Asif, Nawaz thwart Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan to open pavilion in World Travel Market-2 ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Press Club lauds Chief Minister, Info Min ..

4 minutes ago

Armenian Court Upholds Arrest of Ex-President Koch ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.