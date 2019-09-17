Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids stations of the province owing to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) : Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids stations of the province owing to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi BaghGrid Station on September 21, 23, 25, 28 from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana 1, Daudzai 1,2, Old Naguman, New Khazana,, KSMfeeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on September 21, 23, 25, 28 from 8AM to 2PM due to which consumers of 11 KV New Naguman, Khazana, Takhtaband feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly, the electricity supply from 132 KV Hari PurGrid Station would remained switched off on September 18, 21, 23 from 9AM to 4PM, thus causing inconvenience for consumers of 11 KV Town 1,2, S/Nemat Khan feeders.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on September 18 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain off from 66 KV Haripur Grid Station on September 21, 23, 28 from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Balaanfeeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply from 132 KV Kholian Havellian Grid Station would remained suspended on September 18 from 10AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rehana 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Electricity supply from 132 KV Darban Grid Station would remained shut on September 19 from 9AM to 15PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Draban, Darazinda 1, Gandi Umer Khanfeeders will face inconveniences.