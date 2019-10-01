Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ) Tuesday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province from October 2 to onward.

The power suspension would remained suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on October 2nd,3rd,7th from 8 AM to 4 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Panian 2, Town 2,3, Swabi Mera feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on October 2nd ,3rd, 8th October from 8 AM to 2PM,r esultantly consumers of 11 KV Timegara Old, Timergara New, Maidan, Timergara Express, odigram, Lal Qilla, Tormang, Akhankhel, Khal, New Mayar, Old Mayar, DushKhel, Qazafi, Ghar Shamozai, Ghazi Baba, Warsak, DHQ Timergara, Toormang 1, summer Baghfeeders will face inconveniences.

Likewise the electricity supply from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station would remain shut on October 2nd, 5th, 7th from 8 AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Takhta Band, Sanger, Bandai, Haji Baba, Bara Bhandai, Saidu Sharif, Shaidu Baba, Sinor, Qambar, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, MalamJaba, Bari kot 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain off from 132 KVBari kot Grid Station on October 2nd ,5th, 7th from 8 AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Musakhelfeeders would face inconveniences.