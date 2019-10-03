UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grids station owing to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grids station owing to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV RBC Grid Station on October 6 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Royl Textile, Jadoon Metal, Sharhad Ghee, Hamza Wood, Mardan Steel, Gadoon Textile 1, 2, Meezan Textile, Syntro Pvt Ltd, Baja, Jhanda, Gadoon, Maini, Marghiz New, Mix Hayat, Itifaz Textile, Gadoon Power Plant, Salar Steel, Saif 1,2, Stepha, Aj Textile, Swabi Textile, Khyber Steel, Family Flats, Chirat Paper Sack, Nimra Steel, Sarhad Steel, Alpha Pipe, New Chirat, Daud Steel, Latif Shakir, Khyber Spining feeders would face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on October 1,3,5 from 8 AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuz, Swabi University, Shah Mansoor Hospital, Town 1,2, Marghuz Rural, Panjpir, Zaida, Chota Lahore, Shah Mansoor, Khadu Khel, Totlai , Nawan Kale, Col Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Palodand, Maniri, Char Bagh, Mansabdaar, Rural, Zaida, Sheikh Jana, Swabi City feeders would face inconveniences.

The power supply from 132 KV Dobian Grid Station would remain shut on October 1, 3, 8 from 8 AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Yar Hussain, Dolat, Dhobian, Tarakai, Sodher, Jamra, Gumbat, Nawa Kale feeders would face inconveniences.

The electricity supply from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station would remain off on October 7 ,8 from 7 AM to 6 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Aka Khel and Tormang 2 feeders would face inconveniences.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV MAdyan Grid Station on October 6, 8 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rahat Kot and Madyan feeders would face inconveniences.

Electricity supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on October 6, 8 from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Chabagh, Charbagh Express, Bandara, Shin, K/Khela, Shangla, Shawar, Chuprial, Shawar Express, Dureshkhela, Matta feeders would face inconveniences.

