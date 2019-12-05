UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:22 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the city due to necessary maintenance and repair work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the city due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to PESCO here on Thursday, power supply will remain suspended from 11 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on December 7 and 9 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of Hayatabad and Deans Heights will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 11 KV University Grid Station on December 8 and 9 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of Abdarra, Sufaid Dehri, academy Town and Achini will face inconveniences.

The electricity supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Estate Grid Station on December 7 and 10 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab, Deh Bahadur, Sheikh Muhammadi, Kohat Road and Bara feeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Road Kohat December From PESCO

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y9s Is A Truly Premium Mid range with outst ..

43 minutes ago

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and S ..

2 minutes ago

Police recovers 5 Kalashnikov, 41 rifles, 76 pisto ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price went down by Rs 100, traded at Rs 85,35 ..

2 minutes ago

Rich Countries Should Not 'Point Fingers' Over Ama ..

2 minutes ago

Three drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.