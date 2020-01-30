UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:14 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on January 31 and February 2 due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Thursday notified power suspension from various grid stations of the province on January 31 and February 2 due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KVJamrud Grid Station on January 31 from 9AM to 12 PM , resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 New Wah Transmission Line on February 2 from 10AM to 4PM, resultantly during this period partial load management will be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Nishat Tarbela, Right Bank Tarbela, Gadoon, Best way cement factory, Saadi Cement Fatory, Hattar and 66 KV Haripur, Havellian grid station.

