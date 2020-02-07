Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension schedule for Feb 9,11

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified power suspension to various localities due to maintenance work

According to schedule, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on Feb 9 and 11 from 9 am to 3 pm and as result consumers of 11 KV Pakha Ghulam, OPF, Gul Abad, Lakhi Star, Wadpaga 1,2, Janah feeders will face inconvenience.

People of 11 KV Utla, Gandaf, Manai feeders will face inconveniences as power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RB Tarbela Grid Station on February 8 and 10 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 10th and 12th February from 9 am to 3 pm, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nisata Road, Charsaddar Road, PRC, Sheikh Maltoon, Rushakai, Mall Road, Muhatat Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Bank Road,Ahmad Abad, City 2, Rural 1, New Toru, Bank Road, Baghe e Iram, Nawe Kale, EidGah feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 10th February from 9AM to 4PM , resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, SwabiMaira, Town 2,3, Panian 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on 8th and 11th February from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totlai, Nawa Kale, GulSher Khan, Bamkhel, Maniai, Char Bagh, Mansoor, Palodand, KhaduKhel, Rural, Zaida, Sheikh Jana, Swabi City, Marghuzar, Swabi University, Town 1,2, Marguzar Rural, Panjpir, Zaida, Lahore City, Chota Lahore, KhaduKhel feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on 10thand 12thFebruary from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkadra, Takhta Abad, Sanger, Bandai, Barikot, Haji Baba, Bara Bhandai, Saidu Sharif, Shandra, Saidu Baba, Saidu Hospital, Sinor, Qamber, Kabal, Kabal 1,2,3,4, MalamJaba and Barikot feeders will face inconveniences. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on 10thand 12th February from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Zara Khela, Musakhet feeders will face inconveniences.