Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension On Different KP Feeders

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:37 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified power suspension schedule on different feeders due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Friday notified power suspension schedule on different feeders due to maintenance work.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 30th and 31st tJune from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sunehri Masjid, Civil Quarter, Bana Mari feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 27th and 29th June from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Jail Express feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Peshawar Grid Station on 27th and 29th June from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF 2, Warsak Road 2, Shahi Bagh 1 feeders will face inconveniences.

It further said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 27th and 29th June from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bashir Abad 1 feeders will face inconveniences. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RB Tarbela Grid Station on 27th, 29th and 30th June from 8 a.m to p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Utla feeders will face inconveniences.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on 27th ,29th and 30th June from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.,m. affecting consumers of 11 KV Gandaf, Mainai, Mohabat Abad, New Industrial, Old Industrial, Nista Road, Charsadda Road, Sheikh Maltoon, Rashakai, City 2, and Pohan feeders.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan Grid Station on 27th ,29th and 30th June from 8 a.m to 2 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jan Abad, Pohan , Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Baghdada, Mal Road, Duran Abad, Malakand Road, Baghdada feeders will face inconveniences. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 27th ,29th and 30th June from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Panian 2, Swabi Mera,, Town 1,2,3 Panian 1, Kot 2, Chamba, Zeb Pharma, PIDC,Mirpur 1, NRTC feeders will face inconveniences.

Morover it said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kholian Bala Grid Station on 27th and 30th June from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV City Havelian, Town Havelian, Kokal, Industrial 1, Kolihanfeeders will face inconveniences.

It further notified that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Balakot Transmission Line on 30th June from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Mansehra, Balakot, Muzafarabad, Noseri, Rampura, Hattian grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

