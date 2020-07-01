UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension On Different KP Feeders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:41 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension on different KP feeders

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chasma Grid Station on 2 July from 7 a.m. to 1p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh and Industrial feeders will face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Wednesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chasma Grid Station on 2 July from 7 a.m. to 1p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh and Industrial feeders will face inconveniences.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on 2 July from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., affecting resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charsadda 1,4, Prang 1,2, Rajar feeders. Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on 2 July from 12 p.m.to 3 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Al-Rehman, CNG, Dosehra, Kalyas, Kljaz Flour Mils, Serdery, Charsadda 2, Gul Abad, Dargari, Aux , Batkhela Express, Khar, Thana, Alla Dand, Batkhela, Pervez Shaheed, City Batkhelafeeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Swabi Grid Station on 2nd, 6 th, 8th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV Totalai, Nawa Kale, Col Sher Khan, Bamkhel, Maniai, Char Bagh, Mansabdar, Palodand, Khadu khel, Shah Mansoor, Rural, Zaida, Shekh Jana, Swabi City, Lahore City, feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dhobian Grid Station on 2nd , 6th and 8th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Yar Hussain, Dolat, Dhobian, Tarakai, Sodher, Dargai, Gumbat, Nawa Kale feeders will face inconveniences.

Moreover, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RB Tarbela Grid Station on 2 nd , 6th and 8th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Utla, Gandaf, Mainai feeders will face inconveniences. Power supply will remain suspended from 132 K Hussai Grid Station on 2nd , 6th ,8th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Yar Hussain, Ismila feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Daggar Grid Station on 2nd, 4th , 6th and 8th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ashazai, Salarzai, Elam, karakar, Gokdara, Irrigation, Dewana Baba , Pir Baba feeders will face inconveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station on 2nd , 4th ,6th and th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hari Chand 1,2,3, Old Badraga, New Badaragawill face inconveniences.

