Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from July 8 to 13 from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from July 8 to 13 from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Grid Station on July 9, 11 from 7AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charsadda 1,2,3,4,Prang 1,2,industrial, Turangzai, Rehman CNG, Rajjar Old, Turangzai Baba Town feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on July 8th ,9th,11th from 7AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ali Zai 1,2; Hangu Road, New Gumbat, Old Gumbat, Bilitog, Express feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tangi Grid Station on July 8th ,11th,13th from 7AM to 12PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Urmer 1,2, Zaim, Dakkai, Mirzadher, Sherpao feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Parova Grid Station on July 9th from 8AM to 12PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Parova and Sikandar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Parova Grid Station on July 9th from 12PM to 4PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Naiwala, Rashid, Kirry Shamozai, Mian Sugar Mill feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tajazai Grid Station on July 9th from 8AM to 11PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Tajazai, Ghazni Khel feeders will face inconveniences.