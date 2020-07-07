UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:48 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from July 8 to 13 from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday notified power suspension from July 8 to 13 from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Grid Station on July 9, 11 from 7AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charsadda 1,2,3,4,Prang 1,2,industrial, Turangzai, Rehman CNG, Rajjar Old, Turangzai Baba Town feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on July 8th ,9th,11th from 7AM to 12PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ali Zai 1,2; Hangu Road, New Gumbat, Old Gumbat, Bilitog, Express feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tangi Grid Station on July 8th ,11th,13th from 7AM to 12PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Urmer 1,2, Zaim, Dakkai, Mirzadher, Sherpao feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Parova Grid Station on July 9th from 8AM to 12PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Parova and Sikandar feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Parova Grid Station on July 9th from 12PM to 4PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Naiwala, Rashid, Kirry Shamozai, Mian Sugar Mill feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Tajazai Grid Station on July 9th from 8AM to 11PM, as a result consumers of 11 KV Tajazai, Ghazni Khel feeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar CNG Company Road Ghazni Hangu Rashid Kohat Charsadda Tangi July From PESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan condoles with Turkey over deaths in firew ..

3 minutes ago

PSL-V: Broadcasters seek action against PCB on ins ..

8 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Armed Attack on S ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan's itinerary of England tour confirmed

26 minutes ago

UAE, US discuss security cooperation

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes judges in Dubai Court ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.