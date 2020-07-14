UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company Notifies Power Suspension On Different KP Feeders

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:58 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Tuesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 15th and 16th July from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town 3,2,1, Panian 2, Panian feeders would face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Tuesday informed that due to maintenance work power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 15th and 16th July from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town 3,2,1, Panian 2, Panian feeders would face inconveniences.

It said power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on 28, 23, 16 July from 7 a.m.to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charsadda 1, 2, 3, 4, Prang 1, 2, industrial, Turangzai, Rrhman CNG, Rajjar Old, Turangzai Baba Town feeders would face inconveniences.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Muree Road Abbottabad Grid Station on15th July from 7 a.m.to 11 a.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV REPCO, Nawan Sheher, Rawal Kot, Kehal feeders would face inconveniences. The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Kolian Bala Heveliain Grid Station on 16 July from 7 a.m.to 11 a.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Kohlian and Jabari feeders would face inconveniences. The power supply would remain also suspended from 132 KV Tangi Grid Station on 16th, 20th, 22nd, 25th and 27th July from 7 a.

m.to 12 p.m. resultantly,consumers of 11 KV Urmerzai 1,2, Zaim, Dakkai, Mirzadher, Sherpao feeders would face inconveniences.

The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Daggar Grid Station on 15th,18th,20th,22nd ,25th ,27th ,29th July from 7 a.m.to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ashazai, Salarzai, Gkdara, Irrigation, Dewana Baba, Pir Baba feeders would face inconveniences. Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jalala Grid Station on 15th,18th,20th, 22nd, 25th, 27th and 29th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hari Chand 1,2,3, Old Badraga, New Badraga feeders would face inconveniences.

The power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on15th, 18th, 20th,22nd , 25th, 27th and 30th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Marghuz, Swabi University, Shah Mansoor Hospital, Town 1,2, Marghuz Rural, Panjpir; Zaida, Lahore City, Chota Lahore, Shah Mansoor, Khadu Khel feeders would face inconveniences.

