Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power suspension schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 19th July from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pak Medical Center, Bashirabad, KarimPura, Dabgari, QissaKhawani, Allied Word LRH, Radio Pak, Governor House and Kohati Gate feeder would face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Thursday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 19th July from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pak Medical Center, Bashirabad, KarimPura, Dabgari, QissaKhawani, Allied Word LRH, Radio Pak, Governor House and Kohati Gate feeder would face inconveniences.

It said power supply would remain suspended from 132 KVSahibagh-Shabqadar Transmission on 19th July from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132KV Tangi and Charsadda feeders would face inconveniences.

The power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV RB TarbelaGrid Station on 19th and 26th July from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KVUtla, Gandaf, Mainai, Mix Hayat Steel, Mix 2 feeders would face inconveniences. The power supply would remain suspended from 132 KVHattar Grid Station on 19th,26th July from 7a.

m. to 2 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Solve Tech, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel , Al Hadeed, Neelum Steel, National Steel, Rehman Steel, Capital Steel, Mujahid Steel, Pak Accoumulator, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,8, Wah Noble, SAC, Mustahikum , HEC, Echo Pak, Muree Glass, Biffo, Nomi Steel, Hatar Steel, Shadi , Spin Ghar, Mujahid 2, Silver Lake, Fareed Steel, AdeelShahbaz, SurajGali 1, 2, NawaSynpack feeders would face inconveniences.

Moreover, it said power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV MardanGrid Station on 18th ,20th, 22nd, 25th,27th and 29th July from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muhabat Abad, New Industrial, Old Industrial, Nisatta Road, Charsada Road, Saleem Khan, Sheikh Maltoon, Rashakai, City 2, GujarGhari, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road feeders would face inconveniences