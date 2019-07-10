UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESC) Removes 58 Direct Hooks

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:20 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESC) Khyber circle Task Force teams carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Abdara feeder Tajabad sub division and removed more than 50 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESC) Khyber circle Task Force teams carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Abdara feeder Tajabad sub division and removed more than 50 direct hooks.

Similarly in Nowshera city sub-division and feeding from 11 KV Abakhel feeder eight direct hooks removed during checking.

The PESCO authorities said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue.

PESCO authorities have once again warned electricity stealers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses.

