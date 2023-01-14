Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) announces schedule of power suspension in different areas

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) here on Saturday announced schedule of power suspension for various areas under its network due to necessary maintenance works

According to the spokesman, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on January 16, 19, 23, 26 and 30 from 9.00 a.m to 3.00 pm, resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Danish Abad, Rahat Abad 1, 2, Ghareeb Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibaug Grid Station on January 16,19, 23, 26 and 31 from 9.00 am to 2.00, resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Charsadda Road and Nishat feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station on January 16, 23, 25 and 30 from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm, resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Hassan Ghari feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pubbi Grid Station on January 17, 24 and 31 from 9.

00 am to 3.00, resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Aman Kot, Pubbi City, Ajab Bagh, Dagai, SS Baba, New Jalozai, Pana Kot, Spin Khak feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Taru Jabba Grid Station on January 16, 23 and 30 from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm, resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Wazir Ghari, Scarp 1, PSO, Wapda Colony, Akbar Pura and Taru Jabba feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kholian Bala-Havelian-Abbottabad Transmission Line on January 16 from 9.00 to 5.00 pm, as result the consumers of 132 KV Haripur, Kholian Bala, Havelian and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dera Ismail Khan � Band Kurai Transmission Line on January 16 from 9.00 am to 4.00, as result the consumers of 66 KV Band Kurai grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.