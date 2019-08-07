Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) asks consumers, staff to adopt safety measures during monsoon

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities Wednesday stressed upon masses for adopting precautionary measures for avoiding incidents of electric shock during monsoon rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities Wednesday stressed upon masses for adopting precautionary measures for avoiding incidents of electric shock during monsoon rains.

In a statement, PESCO authorities stated that people should properly earth their electrical appliances and avoid touching cables with wet hands. The public was also requested to be careful and attentive while using water pumps and also take care of pets and sacrificial animals while tying them with electric poles.

Similarly women were asked to avoid usage of metal wires for drying of clothes and placing safety mats while ironing the clothes.

PESCO Chief Executive has directed the company's technical staff to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid electrocution and electric shocks for their own safety.

He also directed line staff to ensure power shutdown before consent of Permit to Work (PTW) and poles on both the sides must be properly earthen for the safety of technical staff, the statement concluded.