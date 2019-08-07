UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Asks Consumers, Staff To Adopt Safety Measures During Monsoon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:27 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) asks consumers, staff to adopt safety measures during monsoon

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities Wednesday stressed upon masses for adopting precautionary measures for avoiding incidents of electric shock during monsoon rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities Wednesday stressed upon masses for adopting precautionary measures for avoiding incidents of electric shock during monsoon rains.

In a statement, PESCO authorities stated that people should properly earth their electrical appliances and avoid touching cables with wet hands. The public was also requested to be careful and attentive while using water pumps and also take care of pets and sacrificial animals while tying them with electric poles.

Similarly women were asked to avoid usage of metal wires for drying of clothes and placing safety mats while ironing the clothes.

PESCO Chief Executive has directed the company's technical staff to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid electrocution and electric shocks for their own safety.

He also directed line staff to ensure power shutdown before consent of Permit to Work (PTW) and poles on both the sides must be properly earthen for the safety of technical staff, the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Company Women All PESCO Rains

Recent Stories

UAE launches water project in Qataba, Yemen

29 minutes ago

FBR registers 43,000 more filers than past year

1 minute ago

PM approves phenomenal Sindh Barrage Project; Proj ..

1 minute ago

Justice Qazi Faez Isa challenges presidential refe ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) commutes death sentence of deat ..

2 minutes ago

No-deal Brexit to cause food shortages: lobby

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.