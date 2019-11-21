Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) carries out night time operation against power pilferers

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task forces conducted night time operations in various circles of the province against power pilferage and removed various illegal connections and meters.

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of Ghari Kapora,Shiekh Maltoon,Takhtbai, Gojar Ghari Sub Divisions.

According to details PESCO Task Forces of Ghari Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks.

1 tampered meter replaced, 3 meters shifted to poles. In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder 3 tampered meters detected and 4 direct hooks removed.

In the areas of Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, 5 tampered meters detected and 2 direct hooks removed.

In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder PESCO teams during checking removed 4 direct hooks and detected 4 tempered meters.