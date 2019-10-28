UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Checks 187electricity Meters, Replaces 32 In Hazara-I Circle

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:08 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) checks 187electricity meters, replaces 32 in Hazara-I Circle

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force on Monday conducted raids in different areas of Hazara Circle-I against defaulters and power pilferers and checked 187 electricity meters by replacing 32 on the spot

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Force on Monday conducted raids in different areas of Hazara Circle-I against defaulters and power pilferers and checked 187 electricity meters by replacing 32 on the spot.

According to details Task Forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and Haripur and replaced 32 defected electricity meters.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and PESCO has once against warned people to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

PESCO has to face huge financial losses and line losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs, the press release concluded.

