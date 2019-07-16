Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) continues crackdown against defaulters

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities, during ongoing campaign against defaulters, conducted raids in various areas of Abbotabad and Haripur, removing 45 defective meters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities, during ongoing campaign against defaulters, conducted raids in various areas of Abbotabad and Haripur, removing 45 defective meters.

PESCO also checked 453 meters during the operation.

PESCO has warned consumers of strict action against illegal electricity connections and said that illegally acquired connections have overburdened power supply system leading to low voltage and electricity interruptions.

Meanwhile, a power failure was reported due to a fault in 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station. PESCO teams are working to remove fault and restore power supply to affected areas.