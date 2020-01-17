Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Hazara-1 recovers Rs 1.39m

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces of PESCO Hazara-1 Circle Friday carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad Rural Division and Haripur.

According to PESCO spokesman, Task Forces of Hazara-1 Circle checked 28 meters, replaced 13 defective meters and set 16 meters right.

During operation Rs 1.39 million recovered from defaulters, while during operation against pilferers 18 meters were checked and 3 defective meters replaced.

