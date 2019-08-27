Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) intensifies drive against power pilferers, defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive against power thieves and defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive against power thieves and defaulters.

The spokesman said that Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle conducted raids in the areas of Ghari Kapora, Shiekh Maltoon, Takhtbai&Gojar Ghari Sub Divisions.

According to details, Pesco Task Forces of Ghari Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks.

The team replaced one tampered meter besides shifting three meters to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder three tampered meters were detected and four direct hooks were removed.

In the areas of Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, five tampered meters were detected and two direct hooks were removed. In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams during checking removed four direct hooks and 4 tempered meters detected.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue.